Analysts Anticipate Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will report sales of $4.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.46 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted sales of $4.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year sales of $18.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.09 billion to $18.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.92 billion to $19.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.61.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $135.98 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $93.40 and a 52 week high of $136.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.01. The stock has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

