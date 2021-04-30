Analysts Anticipate NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) to Post $0.53 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.52. NexPoint Real Estate Finance reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07.

NREF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, Director Catherine D. Wood purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 47,797 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NREF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.66. 25,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,069. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1,712.96, a current ratio of 1,712.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $21.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

See Also: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.