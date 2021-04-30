Analysts Anticipate WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.03 Billion

Brokerages forecast that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will report $4.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.99 billion and the highest is $4.12 billion. WESCO International posted sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year sales of $16.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.71 billion to $16.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.31 billion to $17.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on WCC. KeyCorp boosted their price target on WESCO International from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In other WESCO International news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $51,618.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,211.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $66,052.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,757.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,961 shares of company stock worth $491,360. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 7,750.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 135,625 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period.

WCC opened at $93.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $95.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.26.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

