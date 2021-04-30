Analysts Expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $151.50 Million

Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to announce $151.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $154.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.40 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $238.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $809.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $769.41 million to $849.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $968.37 million to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APLE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $200,327.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,406 shares in the company, valued at $16,322,817.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.3% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 15,415 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 32.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 285,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 70,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $15.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.28. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

