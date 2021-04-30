Analysts Expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) to report earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.08. Kinsale Capital Group reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.33.

Shares of KNSL stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.01. 206,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,472. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $252.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,799,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,845,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,527,000 after acquiring an additional 46,266 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 298.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 60,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after buying an additional 45,263 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 261.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

