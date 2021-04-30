Analysts Expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will announce $1.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.15 billion. Lululemon Athletica posted sales of $651.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year sales of $5.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $342.90 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $213.97 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $316.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.84. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.49, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,989,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

