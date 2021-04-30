Analysts Expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will announce $13.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems reported sales of $13.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year sales of $57.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.40 million to $58.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $63.80 million, with estimates ranging from $61.60 million to $66.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow One Stop Systems.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.50%.

OSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.94.

In related news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $132,040.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $589,000.00. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSS stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $98.99 million, a PE ratio of 133.78 and a beta of 2.10.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on One Stop Systems (OSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.