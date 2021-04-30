Analysts Expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.86 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to announce sales of $6.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.95 billion. United Natural Foods reported sales of $6.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year sales of $27.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.30 billion to $27.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $27.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.79 billion to $28.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

In other United Natural Foods news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $598,655.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,113.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $379,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,909 shares of company stock worth $1,770,378 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 104,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $1,043,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

UNFI stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.51. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.13.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

