Analysts Expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $275.11 Million

Equities analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will post $275.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $273.80 million to $275.90 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $246.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.20 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UTZ shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.41. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $29.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the third quarter worth about $1,325,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $617,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Benin Management CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

