Analysts Issue Forecasts for TFI International Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for TFI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2022 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of TFII opened at $86.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.64. TFI International has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $87.91.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2324 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in TFI International by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

