Analysts Issue Forecasts for TFI International Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TFI International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.32 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.