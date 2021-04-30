Analysts Offer Predictions for Cognex Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cognex in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cognex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.81 million.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CGNX. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

CGNX opened at $87.82 on Friday. Cognex has a 1-year low of $51.84 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 82.85 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,489,848,000 after buying an additional 1,165,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cognex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,068,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $968,944,000 after buying an additional 102,230 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,666,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,685,000 after buying an additional 207,492 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cognex by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,310,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,461,000 after buying an additional 639,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $153,924,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $853,188.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,888. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

