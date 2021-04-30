Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 30th (AA, ACHC, ADS, AFL, AGIO, AJG, ALNY, ALTA, AMED, AMT)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 30th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $36.00 to $45.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Alcoa Co alerts:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $53.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $114.00 to $126.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $56.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $124.00 to $142.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $206.00 to $205.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $35.00 to $46.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $335.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $245.00 to $275.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $3,860.00 to $4,300.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) was given a €14.00 ($16.47) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $241.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 296 ($3.87) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $94.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $105.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $99.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $109.00 to $122.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $116.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $115.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $32.50 to $37.50. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €60.00 ($70.59) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €66.00 ($77.65) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $101.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $14.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $29.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $317.00 to $385.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $57.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $181.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $1.50 to $2.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $13.00 to $19.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its target price raised by Maxim Group from $111.00 to $144.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $47.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $62.00 to $64.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $74.00 to $65.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $130.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $14.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $143.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its price target boosted by Maxim Group from $35.00 to $52.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €98.00 ($115.29) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $446.00 to $466.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $475.00 to $480.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $405.00 to $450.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $360.00 to $405.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $449.00 to $466.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $445.00 to $455.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $480.00 to $488.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) had its price target cut by Benchmark Co. from $150.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $80.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €11.00 ($12.94) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €13.50 ($15.88) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $43.00 to $50.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $114.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $200.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $212.00 to $220.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $110.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Total (EPA:FP) was given a €46.60 ($54.82) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $200.00 to $225.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $200.00 to $230.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $180.00 to $208.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $208.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $383.00 to $406.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $133.00 to $134.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its target price raised by Macquarie from $25.00 to $30.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $195.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €755.00 ($888.24) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $339.00 to $369.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $50.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $49.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $160.00 to $175.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $430.00 to $435.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price increased by Macquarie from $385.00 to $425.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $440.00 to $450.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target boosted by Argus from $245.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $238.00 to $261.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $235.00 to $265.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $255.00 to $260.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $37.00 to $40.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $245.00 to $273.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €34.00 ($40.00) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $350.00 to $409.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $60.00 to $52.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $31.00 to $34.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $108.00 to $122.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $68.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Prudential (LON:PRU) was given a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €220.00 ($258.82) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €105.00 ($123.53) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) was given a €22.00 ($25.88) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $160.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $29.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $220.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $207.00 to $210.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €104.00 ($122.35) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $82.00 to $90.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $13.00 to $15.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $260.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $292.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $270.00 to $285.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price raised by Macquarie from $263.00 to $270.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $158.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $475.00 to $485.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $41.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $60.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $62.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $85.00 to $70.00.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $67.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $77.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $110.00 to $122.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $370.00 to $390.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €123.00 ($144.71) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $80.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $63.00 to $70.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $65.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $80.00 to $88.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $85.00 to $91.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WPP (LON:WPP) was given a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $186.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.