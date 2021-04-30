Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 30th (AGIO, AJG, AMZN, AZN, BARC, BAS, BC, CDE, CRH, DISH)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 30th:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $57.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $143.00 to $165.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

had its target price boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €83.00 ($97.65) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $110.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $10.00 to $10.50. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRH (LON:CRH) was given a GBX 3,775 ($49.32) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $54.00 to $56.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $425.00 to $432.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $48.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $35.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) had its price target raised by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $43.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $107.00 to $125.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $205.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $135.00 to $160.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $214.00 to $227.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $187.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $27.00 to $33.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $72.00 to $74.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $166.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $123.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $57.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $36.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital from $55.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $126.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $259.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $15.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $17.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $61.00 to $69.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $63.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $30.00 to $36.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €210.00 ($247.06) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

National Grid (LON:NG) was given a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $350.00 to $409.00. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $447.00 to $478.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $155.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $48.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $480.00 to $550.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $83.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $63.00 to $65.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €94.00 ($110.59) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $13.50 to $14.50. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $53.00 to $55.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $421.00 to $435.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $402.00 to $410.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €35.50 ($41.76) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $47.00 to $51.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €130.00 ($152.94) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $19.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $205.00 to $220.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $192.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $478.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $42.00 to $46.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $186.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price trimmed by MKM Partners from $95.00 to $83.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $82.00 to $68.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from $90.00 to $104.00. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $108.00 to $120.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $100.00 to $124.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $110.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $246.00 to $267.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $31.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $131.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $132.00 to $136.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $68.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was given a $60.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was given a $55.00 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

