Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Alithya Group (ALYA)

4/29/2021 – Alithya Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

4/28/2021 – Alithya Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Alithya Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/21/2021 – Alithya Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Alithya Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $3.00 to $3.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Alithya Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/25/2021 – Alithya Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $3.20. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Alithya Group is now covered by analysts at Desjardins. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock.

Shares of ALYA stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. Alithya Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.63 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alithya Group Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alithya Group stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Alithya Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

