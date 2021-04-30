Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Charter Communications (CHTR)

Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/26/2021 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $770.00 to $730.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $770.00 to $730.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Charter Communications had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a $680.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $742.00.

4/9/2021 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/9/2021 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $680.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $742.00.

3/22/2021 – Charter Communications is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Charter Communications is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock.

CHTR traded up $7.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $677.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $485.01 and a twelve month high of $681.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $631.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $631.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Charter Communications Inc alerts:

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.