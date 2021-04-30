Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ: WOOF):
- 4/27/2021 – Petco Health and Wellness was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “
- 4/23/2021 – Petco Health and Wellness was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “
- 4/16/2021 – Petco Health and Wellness was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “
- 4/10/2021 – Petco Health and Wellness was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “
- 3/25/2021 – Petco Health and Wellness was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/19/2021 – Petco Health and Wellness was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $24.76 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.52.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
