Analysts Set Expectations for Edap Tms S.A.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Edap Tms in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Edap Tms’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edap Tms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of NASDAQ EDAP opened at $7.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a market cap of $210.57 million, a PE ratio of -120.33 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $10.68.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

