Analysts Set Expectations for Everi Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Everi in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Everi’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

EVRI has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $17.78 on Friday. Everi has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 3.08.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.97 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $630,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,830.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $78,352.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,834 shares of company stock valued at $974,702 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Everi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

