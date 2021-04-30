Analysts Set Expectations for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.62). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.67 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PK. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist boosted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $22.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PK. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $132,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 55.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 61,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

