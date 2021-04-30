Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 30th (AIXXF, AVT, CCOI, CMCSA, CYH, DISCA, EADSY, ES, FLWS, JMPLY)

Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, April 30th:

Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $53.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $90.00 target price on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $75.00 target price on the stock.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.10.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $87.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Kikkoman (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a sell rating to a hold rating.

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock.

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $123.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $113.00.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $72.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $57.00.

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $47.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $78.00.

