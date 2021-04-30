Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Argo Group International (ARGO)

Argo Group International (NYSE: ARGO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/28/2021 – Argo Group International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “PXRE Group Ltd. provides reinsurance products and services to a worldwide marketplace. They primarily emphasize commercial and personal property and casualty reinsurance risks, and offer both broker-based and direct-writing distribution capabilities. PXRE also provides marine and aerospace reinsurance products and services. “

4/28/2021 – Argo Group International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Compass Point. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Argo Group International was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Argo Group International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Boenning Scattergood.

4/12/2021 – Argo Group International was downgraded by analysts at Boenning Scattergood from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/22/2021 – Argo Group International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Argo Group International was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00.

3/16/2021 – Argo Group International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “PXRE Group Ltd. provides reinsurance products and services to a worldwide marketplace. They primarily emphasize commercial and personal property and casualty reinsurance risks, and offer both broker-based and direct-writing distribution capabilities. PXRE also provides marine and aerospace reinsurance products and services. “

3/15/2021 – Argo Group International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Argo Group International had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to $10.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Argo Group International was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00.

3/8/2021 – Argo Group International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PXRE Group Ltd. provides reinsurance products and services to a worldwide marketplace. They primarily emphasize commercial and personal property and casualty reinsurance risks, and offer both broker-based and direct-writing distribution capabilities. PXRE also provides marine and aerospace reinsurance products and services. “

Shares of ARGO opened at $53.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.04. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $55.24.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $501.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -137.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

