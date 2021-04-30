Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Global Payments (GPN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) recently:

4/28/2021 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $209.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $207.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $235.00 to $238.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $209.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $235.00 to $238.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $4.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.98. 17,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.39 and its 200 day moving average is $196.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81.

Get Global Payments Inc alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Global Payments by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 97,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $8,423,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Global Payments by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.