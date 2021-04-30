Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Global Payments (GPN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) recently:
- 4/28/2021 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $209.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2021 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $207.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $235.00 to $238.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $4.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.98. 17,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.39 and its 200 day moving average is $196.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.
In related news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Global Payments by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 97,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $8,423,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Global Payments by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
