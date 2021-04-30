Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for PPG Industries (PPG)

PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/26/2021 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $193.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $175.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $188.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $157.00 to $193.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – PPG Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $177.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PPG Industries’ adjusted earnings and sales for the first quarter of 2021 beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. PPG Industries is executing an aggressive cost cutting and restructuring strategy. Cost savings from restructuring are likely support its margins in 2021. It is also taking steps to grow its business inorganically. Acquisitions including Industria Chimica Reggiana and Ennis-Flint are expected to contribute to its sales this year. The company also remains committed to returning cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. It has also outperformed the industry over a year. However, PPG Industries faces headwinds from soft demand in its aerospace business due to subdued airline activities. Higher raw material costs are also expected to weigh on margins. High debt level is another concern.”

4/19/2021 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $173.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $173.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $173.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – PPG Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for PPG Industries for the first quarter have been stable over the past month. PPG Industries is executing an aggressive cost cutting and restructuring strategy. Cost savings from restructuring efforts are likely support its margins in 2021. It is also taking steps to grow its business inorganically. Acquisitions including Industria Chimica Reggiana and Ennis-Flint are expected to contribute to its sales this year. The company also remains committed to returning cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. However, it faces headwinds from soft demand in automotive refinish due to lower miles driven amid the coronavirus outbreak. Sales volume also remains under pressure in the aerospace business. High debt level is another concern. The company has also underperformed the industry over a year.”

3/22/2021 – PPG Industries had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – PPG Industries had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PPG traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.69. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $176.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

