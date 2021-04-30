Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for The Weir Group (WEGRY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS: WEGRY) recently:

4/23/2021 – The Weir Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/21/2021 – The Weir Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – The Weir Group was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/13/2021 – The Weir Group was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/12/2021 – The Weir Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

4/8/2021 – The Weir Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – The Weir Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/4/2021 – The Weir Group was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2021 – The Weir Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shares of The Weir Group stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $14.01. 2,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,722. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.63. The Weir Group PLC has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 2.20.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

