Analyzing Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) & Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) and Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Immunovant and Iovance Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunovant N/A -34.80% -32.38% Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A -50.64% -45.64%

40.2% of Immunovant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Immunovant shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Immunovant and Iovance Biotherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunovant N/A N/A -$66.39 million ($1.54) -10.58 Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$197.56 million ($1.59) -19.71

Iovance Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immunovant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Immunovant and Iovance Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunovant 0 1 14 0 2.93 Iovance Biotherapeutics 0 1 10 0 2.91

Immunovant presently has a consensus target price of $45.60, indicating a potential upside of 179.75%. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $50.50, indicating a potential upside of 61.14%. Given Immunovant’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Immunovant is more favorable than Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Summary

Immunovant beats Iovance Biotherapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has collaborations and licensing agreements with H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center; M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; Ohio State University; Centre hospitalier de l'UniversitÃ© de Montreal; Cellectis S.A.; and Novartis Pharma AG. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

