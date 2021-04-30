Analyzing Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) and Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) and Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Baxter International and Profound Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baxter International 0 5 7 0 2.58 Profound Medical 0 0 4 1 3.20

Baxter International presently has a consensus price target of $91.45, indicating a potential upside of 7.15%. Profound Medical has a consensus price target of $31.42, indicating a potential upside of 72.24%. Given Profound Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than Baxter International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.9% of Baxter International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Profound Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Baxter International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Baxter International and Profound Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baxter International 7.90% 20.81% 8.78% Profound Medical -275.12% -33.69% -29.34%

Risk and Volatility

Baxter International has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profound Medical has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baxter International and Profound Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baxter International $11.36 billion 3.79 $1.00 billion $3.31 25.79 Profound Medical $4.17 million 88.75 -$15.22 million ($1.37) -13.31

Baxter International has higher revenue and earnings than Profound Medical. Profound Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baxter International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Baxter International beats Profound Medical on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies. It also provides biological products and medical devices, and surgical hemostat and sealant products used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing, and adhesion prevention; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products, and pharmacy compounding services; and generic injectable pharmaceuticals. Its products are used in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctors' offices, and patients at home under physician supervision. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. It has an agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic molecules. Baxter International Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities. The company also offers Sonalleve, a therapeutic platform for the treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain relief associated with metastases in bone, as well as non-invasive treatment of uterine fibroids. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

