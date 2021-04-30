Analyzing Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED) and LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) and Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of LivaNova shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of LivaNova shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Trimedyne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares LivaNova and Trimedyne’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivaNova $1.08 billion 3.86 -$155.18 million $3.08 27.92 Trimedyne $5.57 million 0.09 $230,000.00 N/A N/A

Trimedyne has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LivaNova.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LivaNova and Trimedyne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LivaNova 0 4 2 0 2.33 Trimedyne 0 0 0 0 N/A

LivaNova presently has a consensus price target of $76.33, suggesting a potential downside of 11.24%. Given LivaNova’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe LivaNova is more favorable than Trimedyne.

Profitability

This table compares LivaNova and Trimedyne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivaNova -21.88% 5.55% 3.07% Trimedyne N/A N/A N/A

Summary

LivaNova beats Trimedyne on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients. It also provides surgical tissue and mechanical valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves, such as self-anchoring tissue heart, tissue heart, and mechanical heart valves, as well as heart valve repair products; and temporary extracorporeal cardiopulmonary life support solutions for critically ill patients. The NM segment designs, develops, and markets VNS Therapy System, an implantable device that delivers vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy, difficult-to-treat depression, and obstructive sleep apnea. It is also involved in the development and clinical testing of the VITARIA System for treating heart failure through VNS. The company serves perfusionists, neurologists, neurosurgeons, and other physicians, as well as hospitals, other medical institutions, and healthcare providers. It sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. The company has a research collaboration with Verily to capture clinical biomarkers of depression. LivaNova PLC was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Trimedyne

Trimedyne, Inc. manufactures and sells lasers, and disposable and reusable fiber-optic laser devices for use in the medical field. It offers lasers, fibers, needles, and switch tips for use in orthopedics, urology, ear and nose surgery, throat surgery, gynecology, gastrointestinal surgery, general surgery, and other medical specialties. The company also provides 80 watt and 30 watt holmium lasers, and side firing laser needles to treat herniated or ruptured spinal discs. In addition, it engages in the provision of services, and rental of lasers and other medical equipment to hospitals and surgery centers on a fee-per-case basis. The company operates in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, and internationally. It markets its products through commission sales representatives in the United States and independent distributors internationally. Trimedyne, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Irvine, California.

