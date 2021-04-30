Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Anaplan reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The firm had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.68.

PLAN stock opened at $59.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.75. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $36.49 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 2.05.

In other news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $949,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,642.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $2,711,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,018,666.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,494 shares of company stock valued at $12,375,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 922,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,955 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 24,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 320.7% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 631,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,387,000 after acquiring an additional 481,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

