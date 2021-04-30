AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Down 5.3%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) shares were down 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.76 and last traded at $23.09. Approximately 7,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 499,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANAB shares. Truist Securities upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $627.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.96.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 13,900 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $330,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,920,800 shares of company stock worth $56,121,930. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 586,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AnaptysBio by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AnaptysBio by 402.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 107,800 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

