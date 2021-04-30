AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Down 5.3%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) shares were down 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.76 and last traded at $23.09. Approximately 7,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 499,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANAB shares. Truist Securities upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.
The company has a market capitalization of $627.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.96.
In related news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 13,900 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $330,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,920,800 shares of company stock worth $56,121,930. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 586,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AnaptysBio by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AnaptysBio by 402.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 107,800 shares during the last quarter.
About AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.
