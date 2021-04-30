Anchor Neural World (ANW) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Anchor Neural World (CURRENCY:ANW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Anchor Neural World has a total market capitalization of $31.38 million and approximately $19.36 million worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Anchor Neural World has traded 30.7% higher against the dollar. One Anchor Neural World coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anchor Neural World Profile

Anchor Neural World is a coin. Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. Anchor Neural World’s official message board is medium.com/anwfoundation . The official website for Anchor Neural World is an-va.com . Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token “

