Anchor Protocol (ANC) Market Cap Hits $331.05 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $5.82 or 0.00010631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $331.05 million and $11.91 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 184% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00027658 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00018970 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $640.04 or 0.01168578 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,857,804 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

