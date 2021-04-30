Andrew Rees Sells 80,000 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,194,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of Crocs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $3,214,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.09. 79,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,693. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.98 and a twelve month high of $102.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CROX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, OTR Global started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

