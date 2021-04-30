ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $33.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $412.37 million, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.34. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $42.76.

In other news, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.89 per share, with a total value of $131,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,867.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 24.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

