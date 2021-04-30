ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Position Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,118 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.46% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $12,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANIP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,622 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

In other news, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.89 per share, for a total transaction of $131,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,867.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANIP opened at $33.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $412.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.40. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.76.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

