Anoncoin (ANC) Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last week, Anoncoin has traded up 77.2% against the US dollar. One Anoncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anoncoin has a total market cap of $363,998.66 and approximately $523.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000030 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anoncoin Coin Profile

Anoncoin (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net

Anoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

