AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Short Interest Update

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 76.7% from the March 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 898,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

ANPC opened at $5.47 on Friday. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a market cap of $61.27 million and a PE ratio of -3.38.

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a development-stage biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services.

