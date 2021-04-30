ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Holdings Cut by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in ANSYS by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

ANSS traded down $3.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $368.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,436. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 83.20 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.53 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.58.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.56.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,576.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock worth $7,221,645 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

