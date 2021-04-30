AntiMatter 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.01 Million (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One AntiMatter coin can now be bought for $1.94 or 0.00003321 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, AntiMatter has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. AntiMatter has a total market capitalization of $18.19 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00066205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00019701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00071431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.42 or 0.00769247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00094867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,406.65 or 0.07559410 BTC.

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter (CRYPTO:MATTER) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

