Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.85

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 7653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $75,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,669.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert A. Miller bought 10,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,310.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 410,000 shares of company stock worth $2,343,000. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 123,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 152.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 54,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter.

About Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

