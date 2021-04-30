Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,465,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,561 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.05% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $13,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 7,005.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,840,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,547,336 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,637,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,925,000 after purchasing an additional 87,184 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 472.0% in the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,066,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,185 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,481,000. Finally, Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth about $7,762,000.

Shares of AIV opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

In other news, Director Robert A. Miller bought 10,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,234 shares in the company, valued at $337,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $75,274.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,034 shares in the company, valued at $234,669.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 410,000 shares of company stock worth $2,343,000. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

