Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Update

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a growth of 67.2% from the March 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Aperam stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. Aperam has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $46.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.11.
About Aperam
