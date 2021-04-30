APIX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $552,289.00 (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last seven days, APIX has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. APIX has a market capitalization of $11.32 million and approximately $552,289.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX coin can now be bought for $0.0938 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00065485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00019450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00069268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $443.95 or 0.00760061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00093592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,366.20 or 0.07475038 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

