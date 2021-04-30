Apollo Currency Reaches Market Cap of $141.49 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 24.3% against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $141.49 million and approximately $13.74 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00055447 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.77 or 0.00330053 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00010030 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00031520 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00009807 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

