Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Gap Up to $28.71

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.71, but opened at $29.61. Apollo Medical shares last traded at $29.46, with a volume of 301 shares traded.
AMEH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,750,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,398,544.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 633.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 267.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.
About Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
