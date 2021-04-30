Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Gap Up to $28.71

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.71, but opened at $29.61. Apollo Medical shares last traded at $29.46, with a volume of 301 shares traded.

AMEH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $176.78 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,750,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,398,544.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 633.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 267.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

