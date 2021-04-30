Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:APLE opened at $15.83 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. Research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.45%.

In related news, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $200,327.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,406 shares in the company, valued at $16,322,817.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

