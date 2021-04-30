Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,593 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.3% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. UBS Group increased their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.49.

Apple stock opened at $133.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

