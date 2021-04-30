Apple Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Apple in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apple’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.49.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $133.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.97 and a 200 day moving average of $125.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Apple by 284.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,724,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030,352 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Apple by 267.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,810,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,136,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

