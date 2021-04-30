APR Coin (APR) Market Capitalization Hits $46,583.74

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded up 28.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last week, APR Coin has traded 112.2% higher against the US dollar. One APR Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. APR Coin has a total market capitalization of $46,583.74 and $68.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004581 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00064311 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APR Coin Profile

APR Coin (CRYPTO:APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,604,875 coins. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

