AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%.

NYSE ATR traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.47. 4,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,129. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $99.11 and a 52-week high of $153.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 38.48%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $132,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,513,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,348 shares of company stock worth $5,272,715. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

